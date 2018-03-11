Wangs Letran, Marinero return to D-League action today

Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran and Marinerong Pilipino take on separate foes today in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 at the JCSGO Gym in Quezon City.

Wangs Basketball-Letran takes on Go For Gold-College of St. Benilde (CSB) at 12 noon while Marinero battles the lowly Jose Rizal University (JRU) at 2 p.m.

The Couriers are fresh from an 11-day layoff after notching back-to-back wins at the expense of Jose Rizal U (73-55) and University of Perpetual Help System DALTA (88-83), which propelled them to No. 4 with a 4-2 win-loss record.

Wangs head coach Jeff Napa warns his wards not to be complacent after the long break.

“We played a bit lousy (versus Perpetual) and that’s what I want to fix in our next game. I don’t know if we’re relaxing or overconfident but those are the little things that we need to address,” said Napa.

Napa who is expected to rely anew on his old reliable Letran core of Bong Quinto, Jeo Ambohot and JP Calvo, also wants his wards to be watchful of the dangerous Go For Gold-CSB.

“Our opponent is strong so we really have to work on our preparation,” added Napa.

The Scratchers, who stand at No. 8 with an even 4-4 card, are out to make their final playoff push.

Go For Gold mentor Charles Tiu is looking to get big games from J-jay Alejandro, veteran Jerwin Gaco and new recruit Paul Desiderio as they eye to bounce back from a close 80-86 loss to Marinero.

Meanwhile, the Skippers seek to sail to their fifth straight win.

Marinero head coach Koy Banal wants his crew to have playoff mentality as early as now.

“What we want is to have the kind of mindset that now is playoff basketball already,” said Banal.

Veteran cagers Gab Banal, Rian Ayonayon and Billy Ray Robles are tabbed to carry the load for the No. 3 Skippers, who look to improve their 5-2 slate.

JRU, on the other hand, is ready to go-for-broke after a valiant stand against leading Centro Escolar University only to fall 75-77 last week.

At No. 11 on a dismal 1-6 sheet, youngest D-League coach Gio Lasquety would likely pin the Heavy Bombers’ hopes on alumni Jeckster Apinan, Paolo Pontejos and John Ervin Grospe.