Wangs slips past Gamboa Coffee Mix

John Ambuludto sank the game-winning jumper at the buzzer to lift Wangs Basketball to a pulsating 88-86 win over Gamboa Coffee Mix in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Foundation Cup on Tuesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

After Coffee Lovers’ Mike Parala tied the game with a jumper, 86-all with eight seconds left, the Couriers went to Ambuludto who received a pass from Tim Habelito then scored on a floater as time expired.

The win snapped Wang’s two-game skid for a 2-2 win-loss mark and sent Gamboa Coffee Mix to its third straight loss.

“We are very happy and our win was a break of the game,” said Wangs’ coach Pablo Lucas, who drew 27 points and five rebounds from Robert Herndon.

Michael Vincent Juico chipped in 22 markers, three boards, and four assists while Ryan Ambuludto contributed 10 points for the Couriers.

John Ambuludto finished with just four paints but his last two mattered most.

Wangs spoiled a huge game from Coffee Lovers playing-coach Leo Avenido, who tallied 38 points and nine rebounds.

Kenneth Acibar added 15 while Parala had 11 markers and six rebounds for Gamboa Coffee Mix, which dropped to 1-3 in the standings.

Avenido was responsible in putting his team back, anchoring a rally to tie the game at 83-all with 41 seconds remaining.

But Avenido and Parala’s muffed free throws cost them the game and allowed the Couriers to bag the victory.

In the second game, Cignal HD waylaid Aspirant’s Cup Finals opponent Racal Motors, 93-75, to claim its fifth win.

Davon Potts led the Hawkeyes with 15 points, and three boards while Jason Perkins chipped in 14 markers and four rebounds.

Ryan Ayonayon had 26 markers for Alibaba, who absorbed their first loss after a 2-0 start.

Scores:

First Game

WANGS 88 – Herndon 27, Juico 22, Arambulo 10, Habelito 5, Tayongtong 5, Ambuludto 4, Riley 4, Sorela 4, Dechavez 3, Asuncion 2, Montemayor 2, Bitoon 0, Importante 0, King 0.

GAMBOA 86 – Avenido 38, Acibar 15, Parala 11, Acuna 8, Dadjilul 4, Jumao-As 4, Padilla 3, Riva 2, Knuttel 1, Arellano 0, David 0, Montuano 0, Sarangay 0, Vidal 0.

Quarterscores: 26-19, 44-40, 63-59, 88-86.

Second Game

CIGNAL HD 93 – Potts 15, Perkins 14, Batino 12, Sumalinog 11, Jose 10, Raymundo 10, Cahilig 7, Arboleda 6, Villarias 6, Bringas 2, Arong 0, Atkins 0, Bartolo 0, Sara 0.

RACAL 75 – Ayonayon 26, Dela Cruz 8, Salado 7, Cortez 6, Apreku 5, Cabrera 5, Faundo 5, Abrigo 4, Ortouste 0, Tallo 3, Mangahas 2, Bulawan 0, Capacio 0, Lozada 0,

Quarterscores: 26-11, 49-34, 66-60, 93-75