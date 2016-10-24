Want to bust ghosts?

Back in 1984, one of the most popular movies in the world was Ghostbusters, featuring Ray Parker Jr.’s infectious hit song as the soundtrack. And part of the film’s mass appeal was the inclusion of a hero vehicle based on a 1959 Cadilla Miller-Meteor ambulance. The predominantly white car with red accents and decals was called the Ectomobile. No discussion of the movie is complete without a mention of this transport machine.

So when Enchanted Kingdom recently introduced a new walk-through attraction called “Ghostbusters Adventure Live,” the theme park just had to build its version of the Ecto-1. How did they do it? Why, using a Philippine jeepney, of course.

The photos you see here came from Enchanted Kingdom events and marketing officer Christine Elaine Apodaca. According to the attached statement, it took 30 days for the park to order and take delivery of the jeepney, after which its creative team added the special touches that make the vehicle look like a truly Pinoy edition of the Ecto-1.

They also modified the name to Ekto-1, with the “EK” standing for Enchanted Kingdom. We particularly like the “New York to Santa Rosa” sign plastered on the jeepney’s sides.

Want a selfie with this transporter to celebrate Halloween? You know where to find it.