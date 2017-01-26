Want a date with Maine?

How far will you go to spend time with Maine Mendoza? Food manufacturer CDO, whose Funtastyk Young Pork Tocino product is endorsed by the TV star, has launched a promo where a lucky fan can get to meet the one and only “Yaya Dub” in person.

“Excited ako kasi I will get to meet and spend time with my fans,” Mendoza exclaimed at the promo launch of “Dare to be Funtastyk” on January 16.

The contest enjoins fans to capture themselves via photo or video while completing a dare and submit them via Facebook Chat.

Asked what kind of dare she would enjoy seeing her fans watching, the ever funny Medoza replied, “Yung gaano karaming tocino ang makakain nila in a minute. Masaya ‘yun!”

Mendoza has already announced seven dares on the promos Facebook Page, where submissions will be accepted until February 20. Winners will get the chance to sit with the star at the “Funtastyk Feast” on February 28.

Details are availale on www.daretobefuntastyk.com.