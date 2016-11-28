Want a new car for Christmas? These Chevrolets are easy to own

It’s almost December. Which means Christmas-shopping galore for most of us. In this season of 13th-month pays and annual bonuses, we usually find ourselves greatly wanting to purchase personal rewards for a job well done.

Not least of those desirable objects we dream of taking home for the holidays is a brand-spanking-new automobile. It goes without saying that cars aren’t exactly easy on the wallet, but hey, everyone’s in spending mood these days.

One carmaker in our market ensures that your urge to buy a new vehicle now is amplified even more by offering hard-to-resist deals for three of its products. Until the end of the year, Chevrolet Philippines is making available the Sail, the Trax and the Captiva with super-low down payments.

Just how low, you ask?

The Sail 1.3L LT MT is yours with a down payment of P48,000, while the Sail 1.5L LT AT can be had for an initial cash outlay of just P68,000.

Both the Trax LT and the Captiva 4×2 Diesel, on the other hand, are being peddled with an all-in down payment of P78,000.

According to Chevrolet Philippines, “qualifications for ownership packages are subject to bank approval, and that the promo is in partnership with BPI Family Auto Loan, Security Bank, PBCom, MayBank and Robinsons Bank.” The promo also comes with a three-year LTO registration, free chattel mortgage, free one-year comprehensive insurance, and a five-year warranty.

The above-mentioned warranty program includes coverage of five years or 100,000km, and a 24/7 emergency roadside assistance for three years (with an option to renew on the fourth year of ownership).

These low-down-payment deals are valid until December 31, 2016.