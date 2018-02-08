‘I want to do something out of the box’ – Marian Rivera

Marian Rivera took everyone’s breath away when she walked into the GMA Network boardroom to renew her contract with her mother studio. Ravishingly beautiful in a revealing white dress that hugged every perfect curve of her body, the one and only Kapuso Primetime Queen showed no trace of ever giving birth.

“I really prepared for this contract signing,” Marian said smiling.

With her that weekday morning were her manager Rams David and APT Entertainment’s director Mike Tuviera, while the network’s bigwigs—lawyer and CEO Felipe Gozon, President and COO Jimmy Duavit, Jr., Executive Vice-President and CFO Felipe Yalong, and Senior Vice-President for Entertainment TV Lilybeth Rasonable—were all in attendance for the happy and important occasion. They were all in high spirits as they signed the dotted line, what with their loyal talent so vocal about her love for the network.

“I can’t see myself in any other network but GMA. This is the studio that really molded me as an actress, and whatever I’ve reached in my career, it’s because of GMA, which has given me very good opportunities from the start,” she candidly said.

“Even when I got married and had a child, they were there to support me and they were very patient with me. When I went back to work, they gave me very good projects that fit me, now a wife and mom, and may concern talaga sila sa career ko.”

In her new contract, Marian’s first project will be a primetime series that will show her dramatic prowess once again after she was assigned hosting duties and parts in fantasy and adventure series more recently. She will have as co-star an actress who, like Marian, is admired for her beauty and her acting skills. Showbuzz is almost tempted to reveal who she is, but no—Marian will do the honor of announcing who she is when she gets the go-signal. What Showbuzz can promise is that the tandem will be a very exciting collaboration between Yan and this veteran but still very beautiful actress.

Meanwhile, as Marian waits to start her TV project, she and her Triple A management are looking into the possibility of a movie as it’s been quite a while since Yan appeared on the big screen. She admits she misses it and hopes APT Entertainment will find the perfect material for her movie comeback.

Whispering a few other details to Showbuzz, Yan admitted they already have a character in mind for a movie—a role that is unlike anything she’s ever done before.

“The role is on my bucket list and it’s very challenging because I want to do something out of the box. Itong gagawin ko na ‘to, pag natuloy, maraming magtatanong kung bakit at kung paano yun nagawa ni Marian? And that’s the kind of question I’d be very excited to hear,” Yan enthused.

Now with the primetime series and this intriguing movie project is brewing fans can continue to see Yan on “Sunday Pinasaya” and her Saturday afternoon anthology, “Tadhana.”

“I love the two shows—Sunday Pinasaya allows me to be me because masaya siya at magaan, and Tadhana naman is very challenging as a production of GMA Public Affairs and an advocacy.”

Thankfully, this super woman is succeeding in balancing her time between work and her hubby and daughter, Dingdong Dantes and Zia.

“Since finishing ‘Super Ma’am’ and waiting for my new projects to start, I’m back to the role that I love the most—being super mom! Dong and I decided to have a three-day Valentine’s getaway with Zia in a beach. We’re also booked for another vacation in Europe before the end of March.”

* * *

“I’m in awe,” Tom Rodriguez revealed to Showbuzz referring to his co-stars Jennylyn Mercado and Jaclyn Jose in the upcoming GMA primetime series “The Cure.”

“I look up to them as very good actresses and sobra akong starstruck sa kanila. I thought that kind of feeling would just be in the beginning but until now, and we’ve been taping for almost a month, napapanganga pa rin ako when I watch them doing their scenes on the set.”

For Tom, working with Jaclyn is a big privilege. “You will see talaga how she takes her role to heart. No wonder even international festivals recognize how great an actress she is. Pag kaeksena ko nga siya, minsan, napapatanga ko because she is that good.”

As for having Jennylyn as his leading lady, “I’m thankful that I was given a chance to work with Jen. Pardon the comparison but I can’t help but compare her to Dennis (Trillo, Jen’s boyfriend and his co-star in the groundbreaking hit “My Husband’s Lover”) when it comes to acting. Pareho sila—pag-take, in character agad.”

Excited for The Cure to hit primetime soon, Tom is also busy promoting his new movie “The Significant Other,” which he describes as his sexiest movie to date, what with Lovi Poe and Erich Gonzales as his leading ladies.

“Direk Joel [Lamangan] made me do something I’ve never done before,” he said with a very naughty laugh.

* * *

SHORTS… There’s a new song playing on the airwaves titled “Paulit-Ulit” with a catchy tune and cute lyrics. Asking around who the singer is, Showbuzz was surprised to know that it’s none other than Kapuso heartthrob Kristoffer Martin. Showbuzz foresees a potential hit…

…Bianca Umali is very hands-on preparing for her coming debut. She’s already done with food tasting and gown-fitting, which she squeezes in between taping for the extended run of the top-rating drama, “Kambal, Karibal.”