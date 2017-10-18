Wanted: 100 immigration officers

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) will hire 100 immigration officers who will be deployed to the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) and other international airports in November and December to cope with the expected high volume of travelers during the holiday season.

BI Commissioner Jaime Morente urged the Department of Justice (DoJ) to release the appointment papers of the newly hired officers before the month ends so that they can undergo training immediately and be in their posts by November.

Morente said most of those hired were contractual employees.

“As we have stated before, it is about time that we recognize the services of these employees by rewarding them with permanent items in our plantilla,” he said.

With the hiring of additional personnel, Morente expects shorter passenger queues in immigration counters during the holiday season and the upcoming Association of Southeast Asean Nation summit.