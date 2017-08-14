Wanted: 10,000 policemen to battle terrorists

The country lacks policemen and a massive recruitment for them in part to fight terrorists is underway, Acting Secretary Catalino Cuy of the Department of the Interior and Local Government told the Philippine Councilors’ League (PCL) recently.

“We really lack policemen. That is why there is an ongoing massive recruitment for [new members of the Philippine National Police [PNP]but we cannot go beyond 10,000 [policemen]. Our training facilities will be too burdened if we go beyond that number,” Cuy said.

The PCL brought up the issue, saying the ideal police-to-population ratio has not been attained yet.

It noted a shortage of jail personnel and firefighters in the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

“Two-thousand recruits would be processed in the BFP, while we will get additional 1,000 recruits for the BJMP,” Cuy said.

Assistant Director Vivian Suansing of Bureau of Local Government Supervision said the councilors’ league supports the “massive recruitment” because terrorism is a major concern in the country.

“We added one more thing . So it is not just the campaign against drugs, corruption and criminality but, this time, ‘violent extremism [as a driving force behind the massive recruitment of policemen],’” Suansing added.