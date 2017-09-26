Wanted: 4,000 recruits for Police Special Action Force

THE Philippine National Police Special Action Force (PNP-SAF) is in need of 4,000 new recruits nationwide.

Senior Inspector San Roget Ho, head of SAF Region 7 Mobile Recruitment, said in a statement on Tuesday that the elite force was looking for “able-bodied men (to apply).”

“We’re giving you an opportunity to serve the country through patriotic deeds,” Ho said.

According to the SAF’s recruitment page on Facebook, the elite force is looking for Police Officer 1 recruits who have passed the PNP’s entrance exam conducted by the National Police Commission.

It added that applicants should be Filipino citizens, between 21 and 30 years old, at least 5’4 for males and 5’2 for females, and should have no criminal record.

“We would bring the applicants to Camp Bagong Diwa for oath-taking. Basically all the processing of application would happen here,” Ho said.

Ho reiterated that President Duterte paved the way for the recruitment after saying that the SAF was “undermanned”, which is reason to have more personnel.

Ho said SAF officials were expected to be more equipped and more well-trained than ordinary policemen. He said SAF specialized in anti-terrorism operations.

“SAF was originally created as an intervention unit. SAF is a unit that does operation against high-value targets. If the threats of an operation is high, SAF would operate,” Ho said.

An SAF member will earn P22,354 a month, has P35,000 worth of benefits a year, and will be deployed to different parts of the country as part of his/her job, according to the PNP. RJ CARBONELL