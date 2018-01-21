Wanted Abu Sayyaf member nabbed in Basilan

A WANTED Abu Sayyaf member was arrested by joint elements of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday afternoon in Maluso, Basilan.

The suspect wanted for murder was identified as Andaang Mataun San, 47, who also worked as a rubber tapper, according to a report by the Police Regional Office in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

Based on the report, joint elements of Maluso Municipal Police Station and the Intelligence Service of the AFP (ISAFP) conducted operations to serve the order issued by Regional Trial Court Judge Leojay Principe.

San was arrested at Sitio Buttong, Townsite in Maluso, Basilan at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said San was under the group of Abu Sayyaf leader Junaiver alias Commander “Boy Jack” and later served under Abu Sayyaf leader Furuji Indama when Junaiver died.

San was brought to the police headquarters in Basilan for further investigation and would be turned over to the court for the issuance of a commitment order. DEMPSEY REYES