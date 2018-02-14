Wanted: CoA’s audit of Senate, House of Representatives

FOR the information of the readers of The Manila Times, I took the liberty of quoting the reports of the Commission on Audit (CoA) on the compensation of the highest paid officials of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes office.

Due to space limitations, I am citing only CoA’s audit results for 2009 and 2016 to be able to compare the stinginess of the PCSO under President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo and its generosity under President Benigno Simeon C. Aquino 3rd.

For fiscal year 2009, CoA listed on its website only six PCSO highest paid officials, led by Rosario C. Uriarte, general manager. The five others were members of the board, namely Sergio O. Valencia, chairman; Fatima S. Valdes, Manuel L. Morato. Jose V.R. Taruc and Raymundo T. Roquero, board members.

As a group, in 2009, PCSO paid them P12.268 million. Uriarte got P2.476 million; Valencia, P2.505 million; Valdes, P1.825 million; Morato, P1.826 million; Taruc, P1.818 million; and Roquero, P1.817 million.

Seven years later, that is, by 2016, the list got much longer, at 38, from only six in 2009, according to CoA’s audit report. As a result, CoA said PCSO spent P66.383 million for the compensation of 38 officials, from P12.268 million that it paid six officials in 2009.

Surfing for audits

For the readers who may be interested in the individual compensation of PCSO officials in 2016, they may want to access www.coa.gov.ph. This particular website gives the public a glimpse of how much they, as citizens, pay their government officials.

For the taxpaying earners, they, too, would learn how the CoA watches over their tax payments. It is up to them to judge for themselves whether they agree with how the government spends public funds.

Due Diligencer can only suggest to its readers that in surfing CoA’s website, they may find not only the audit reports but also everything that CoA does as a government agency.

Of course, as Filipino citizens, they would be more interested in anything financial, so their focus would be more on CoA’s report on salaries, which they might find under the heading “Reports.” CoA’s latest posting on salaries is as of 2016.

Unfortunately, CoA’s website does not contain the reports on government officials’ pays and perks from 2003 to 2008, although it had one for 2002 and 2009. I have yet to ask CoA officials about the missing years.

Due Diligencer’s take

Adding all the salaries that CoA reports for each fiscal year won’t be easy. Besides, CoA’s reports are incomplete.

While it is tasked to audit ALL government agencies, not all public agencies submit themselves to audit.

This is what could be frustrating for the ordinary citizens, especially the taxpayers among them.

As a matter of fact, CoA did not include in its 2016 reports six government agencies, two state universities, three operational water districts and seven non-operational water districts.

What could be the problem? How then can CoA arrive at how much of tax payers’ money goes to salaries and how much to public service?

Salaries and public service are only two of Due Diligencer’s concerns at the moment. Others may come as I try to digest every CoA report that I find on its website.

By the way, CoA should not have confined its explanatory note about the non-submission of reports by certain government agencies. I remember many, many years ago when I began surfing CoA’s website – I used to find its audit of each member of Congress, from senators to district representatives. This was before the 1987 Constitution took effect, which, of course, was during the era of the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Today, I no longer find anything about Congress’s expenses. Does this mean our senators and members of the House of Representatives are exempted from CloA’s audit? Just asking.

