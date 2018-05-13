Wanted Pakistani, pinoy fugitive arrested

OLONGAPO CITY: A Pakistani wanted for issuing bouncing checks and a Filipino wanted for rape were arrested in separate operations here on Friday. Nausharwan Riaz Malik, a native of Islamabad, Pakistan and temporarily residing in this city, was arrested by operatives from Olongapo City Police Station 3 for violation of five counts of Batas Pambansa 22 or the Bouncing Checks Law. He was recommended P144,000 bail. Similarly, agents of the Olongapo City Police Intelligence Branch, arrested Jeffrey Manguino Araracap, alias “Loloy,” of New Banicain, who is charged with statutory rape or rape of a minor. No bail was recommended. Supt. Amador Corpus, Police Regional Office 3 director, said they have been relentless in their efforts to put all persons sought by law behind bars, including foreigners who violate the country’s laws.