Wanted: PBA Commissioner

The Philippines’ and Asia’s first professional league, the PBA, is in need of new commissioner to replace Chito Narvasa who was forced to resign on the strength of a demand by seven of the 12 members of the Board of Governors for him to do so.

The group of seven, headed by NLEX’s Ramoncito Fernandez, who, by the way was supposed to assume the league chairmanship for its 43rd season succeeding Mikee Romero of Global Port, first opposed the extension of Narvasa’s term for another year claiming lack of confidence as reason. Others in Fernandez’s group are NLEX’ sister teams Talk N Text and Meralco and independent franchises Alaska, Rain or Shine, Blackwater and Phoenix.

Narvasa found support from the group of five made up of the three teams owned by San Miguel Corp. – San Miguel Beer, Ginebra San Miguel and Magnolia Hothots as well as unaffiliated Global Port and Kia. This group, headed by SM Beer’s Robert Non, invoked legal grounds, citing PBA charter provision that only a two-thirds vote of the entire board can remove a sitting commissioner.

This created a stalemate that sent the entire PBA leadership and the organization flatfooted with no immediate solution in mind. No one was allowed to issue statement that led league followers to cast doubts as to whether or not its 43rd season will push through as scheduled.

It did push through but a day before the opening ceremony last December 17, Narvasa resigned citing delicadeza as reason. This was followed by a separate announcement that TnT’s Rick Vargas will assume the position as new chair. What happened to Fernandez who was to succeed Romero under the league’s rotation system of succession, no one cared to explain.

Raising suspicion that there been a compromise reached between the two groups to the effect that Vargas will sit the new chair. I other words anybody but Fernandez. Was there really a compromise to make the NLEX representative to the board sacrificial lamb? Just asking.

A search and screening committee, Vargas said, will be created to search and screen candidates for the position considered as vital in running the affair of the pro-league. Since its announcement, however, nothing was heard as far as new developments are concerned. Except that some names are being floated by the camps of those interested in landing the job.

Meanwhile, Willie Marcial, head of The PBA media bureau and external affairs was named acting commissioner on an interim basis until such time that a permanent commissioner shall have been appointed.

Who could be an ideal commissioner then?

The late PBA’s founding commissioner Leo Prieto once said that not everybody can be a commissioner of a professional league like the PBA. The PBA commissioner, he said, must have a good grasp of the game basketball. He must love and understand the sport. He must also be someone whom the board can trust and respect.

Someone whom the media can also respect. Most importantly, he must have conviction to make hard decisions. The commissioner is the face of the league. What he projects personally is what the PBA must project.

To Prieto, a better commissioner, must be a full-time commissioner. The next to hold the position, therefore, must work full-time. The PBA is something worth continuing. It is something designed to benefit a large number of people – the public, the players the teams and all hose connected with the league.

The new commissioner, therefore, should be in the mold of Prieto himself. Or Rudy Salud. Or Jun Bernardino. Salud and Berenardino both came from the ranks. Salud, a lawyer, was a long-time understudy of Prieto. Same with Bernardino, who worked in different capacities since the PBA was organized. They both understood what the league is all about.

Both witnessed how the PBA grew up and developed. They were there when crisis struck the league. They saw how they were solved. What this OUTSIDER is trying to say is why not appoint someone from the rank-and-file? Like Marcial himself, or Ricky Santos, who’ve been in the organization through thick and thin?

