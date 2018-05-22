Wanted terrorist member arrested in Jolo

Chief Supt. Graciano Mijares Regional Director Police Regional Office Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (PRO ARMM) confirmed the arrest of Hashim Abtaib alias Abu Imam, a wanted member of the Abu Sayyaf. Abtaib was arrested on Saturday night at Serrantes, Barangay Walled City, Jolo,Sulu and brought to Camp Batalla in Zamboanga City for debriefing. Senior Insp. Jemar delos Santos, public information officer of the Police in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, said Abtaib was not part of the group that kidnapped Police Officer 3 Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad in Patikul, Sulu who were released last week.