WAP youth team to compete in World meet

The World Archery Philippines (WAP) will send a five-man team to the 2017 World Archery Youth Championships slated on October 2 to 8 in Rosario, Argentina.

Representing the country in the Youth Olympic qualifying tournament are Southeast Asian Games silver medalist Nicole Marie Tagle, Angela Bidaure, Gabrielle Monica Bidaure, Jonathan Reaport and Ethan Zafra.

WAP secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio said the chosen archers have met the minimum 600 qualification score to participate in the event.

“I am putting my trust on them. Though, it will be a tough race, but with the passion and dedication that our players have, I know that they will do their best for our country,” said Sombrio in a phone interview on Saturday.

Sombrio is hoping that his archers will get another slot in the Youth Olympic Games after Bianca Gotuaco and Gabby Moreno qualified for the 2014 Nanjing YOG.

Moreno gave the Philippines its first gold medal in an Olympic event by dominating the mixed team event with Chinese archer Li Jiaman.