WAP’s Aguilar rules BJJ Japan meet

Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) President Alvin Aguilar, also the country’s first blackbelt in Brazilian jiujitsu has proven his prowess as a fighter anew by winning the 2016 International Brazilian Jiujitsu (BJJ) Federation Asian Open Championships in Japan on Sunday.

Aguilar defeated Japanese practitioners in the Black Master 3 Light category.

“I felt so awesome doing it in the place where jiujitsu started, against the people who started it,” Aguilar told The Manila Times on Tuesday.

Fighting under the banner of Ribeiro Jiu Jitsu, he trounced Akichika Tanji of Brave Heart who finished second while Minoru Usui of Paraestra and Gaku Inano of Tri-Force Jiu Jitsu Academy were tied in the third place.

“Basically as for technique, I used a lot of leverage against them so the entire time it would be easier to control them,” added Aguilar.

Aguilar said that the only difference he felt now as compared to when he was fighting as a teenager is the length of his recovery period.

As far as diet is concerned, he made sure he eats the proper food during the tournament period to sustain his bouts against tough practitioners.

Aguilar has also aired his dismay for not being part of the Philippine contingent to the Asian Beach Games in Vietnam.

“I wish I could also represent the Philippine team in the Asian Beach Games but the people there inexplicably took me out,” he said.

Aguilar is also the founder of the first professional mixed martial arts league in Asia the Universal Reality Combat Championship.

He is set to launch WAP’s Wrestling Grassroots Program in November.