War games off limits to media

For the first time in years, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) banned media from covering the field exercises during the 34th iteration of the Balikatan (shoulder-to-shoulder) war exercises between the Philippines and the United States.

Lt. Liezl Vidallon, Balikatan public affairs director for the Philippines, on Sunday said “higher ups” decided to shut out the media from the amphibious landing exercise to be held in San Antonio, Zambales.

The decision came out following reports that Beijing has installed anti-ship missiles and air-to-air missile systems in the West Philippine Sea including Subi (Zamora) Reef, Mischief (Panganiban) Reef and Fiery Cross (Kagitingan) Reef.

Two field exercises were supposed to be open for the media — the live firing in Crow Valley, Tarlac on May 15 and the amphibious landing in Zambales on May 9.

Last week, the military announced that the Tarlac exercise will be off-limits to the media.

On Sunday, Vidallon said the Zambales exercises will also be closed to the media, citing guidance from the military’s leadership.

She did not give further details.

It will be the first time that Balikatan field exercises have been closed to media.

Last year, the amphibious landing in Zambales and the exercise in Casiguran, Aurora were open for media coverage.

Journalists were also allowed to cover the exercises in Cagayan last year.

Zambales is 241 kilometers away from the disputed Scarborough Shoal (Bajo de Masinloc).

The military had kept its silence on the maritime dispute in the past months, saying the matter is best left with the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Vidallon advised reporters to wait for the press release to be issued by the public affairs division of the Balikatan regarding the number of troops from the Philippines and US that will participate in the joint drills.

Most of the activities for the Balikatan will be held in Northern Luzon, including the provinces of Zambales, Tarlac, Aurora and Cagayan.

A joint press conference will be held today by Philippine and US military officials.