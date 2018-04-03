War materiel surrendered in Maguindanao 

CAMP SIONGCO, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao: The 6th Infantry Division (6ID) based in this camp recovered more high-powered firearms surrendered by residents of Ampatuan town during the turn-over ceremony on Saturday. At least one crew-serve weapon and 14 high and low powered firearms were surrendered through Mayor Rasul Sangki of Ampatuan to Lt. Col. Lauro Oliveros of the 1st Mechanized Battalion stationed there. Surrendered war materiel were one 60mm mortar, one Mini Light Machine Gun, one homemade caliber .45 Uzi, two homemade caliber 9mm Uzi, a homemade KG 9, one homemade 5.56mm with attached Shotgun, three homemade Shotguns, one homemade 5.56mm M16 rifle, three homemade M79 Grenade Launchers and a calinber .38 revolver. Capt. John Arvin Encinas, 6ID spokesman said a total of 113 loose firearms were surrendered by the residents of Mamasapano, Pagalungan, Datu Montawal and Shariff Aguak towns. Since January, a total of 302 unlicensed firearms were surrendered in Maguindanao.