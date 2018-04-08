War survivor tells youth to serve country

Surviving World War II veteran Nestorio Ceniza, urged young men and women to stay away from drugs and instead find time to do good for the country.

“To the youths, do not forget to serve your country because it is the only one you have,” the old man said.

At 19 and was still a college freshman, Ceniza joined the 71st Division of the United States Armed Forces in the Far East (Usaffe) that fought the Japanese Imperial Army during World War II.

When Bataan fell on April 9, 1942, he did not surrender but escaped so as not to join the Death March like what happened to thousands of Filipino and American soldiers who hiked 160 kilometers from Bataan to the concentration camp in Capas, Tarlac.

But, he too did not escape the Capas concentration camp.

After the war, he continued his military service with the then Philippine Constabulary. He retired as second lieutenant after 30 years of service.

He said he was deprived of his financial benefit from the United States for many years adding that it was only during the time of former president Barrack Obama that he was recognized and given his pension.

“I had no pension from the American government from 1946,” the old man who is short of hearing said.

Ceniza, however, still has a sharp mind. He recited from memory the poem “Fall of Bataan” written by Captain Salvador Lopez as Bataan fell and was broadcasted over Voice of Freedom from the Malinta Channel in Corregidor Island.