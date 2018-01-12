Wardrobe overhaul

New Year has always been associated with fresh starts and new changes. And what better way to do this than letting go of some outdated ensembles and creating a new look that will let you shine?

Truly, now is the perfect time to refresh and revamp your look by transforming your wardrobe from drab to fab. Fashion changes need not be big, drastic or expensive. One just needs an open mind, a knack for mixing and matching, and a closet upgrade with some fashion pieces that greet the New Year with style. So, say adieu to 2017 and embrace 2018 with The Lookbook’s latest fashion finds.

For Her

Bring out the Southern belle vibe with the Kate Spade. The American designer’s New York Spring 2018 Collection, with ready-to-wear fashion ensembles features prim silhouettes, sharp tailoring and athletic styles in a palette of soft dusky pink, strawberry, and denim-blue hues, with touches of green from verdigris to Spanish moss.

Mixing and matching the pieces from the collection can give different looks for any occasion. Embody the playful sounds of old Manila with feminine, high-neck dresses and blouses in billowy botanical-print chiffon or vintage lace with embroidered butterflies. Indulge your wanderlust fantasies with flouncy, peplum tops with eyelet or pintuck details over culottes or cropped denim for a fancy-casual look. Capture your bohemian spirit with shirred, off-the-shoulder dresses and tops in muted gingham, or embrace the adrenaline rush with track jackets and hoodies.

Complete the look with the Sam Handbag. This year, Kate Spade re-introduces her original handbag from 1993 and re-imagines it in different styles that represent the stylish history of the brand. Go wild with black and white stripes and botanical prints, or discover wicker, denim, quilted leather and printed canvas bags.

Start a conversation with the Carter Street Kylie, a micro tote crafted in buttery, pebbled leather. The novelty handbags—a strawberry-carton bag, a wicker picnic basket with a sweet charm, and an alligator-shaped bag—puts the fun back this year.

Flats are here to stay—mules, slingbacks, kitten heels and pointy-toe flats in butterfly and magnolia motifs—as well as slip-on sneakers in woven leather or floral embroidery with ruffle trim. Comfort speaks volumes with shower slides with golden floral applique or white wicker-like leather.

Polish your style with statement pieces and accessories. Put the focus on earrings. A collection of molded disc earrings is understatedly masculine, while black pearl stunners with darling gingham bows are decidedly feminine. Try the a pair of studs with fine gold metalwork and creamy pearls, or a blooming chandelier earrings.

For Him

Create a new style concept for your man by pairing his usual cashmere knitwear and drawstring pants with luxurious leather outerwear and accessories from Ermenegildo Zegna. Characterized by its innovative designs and an ample use of luxurious yarn blends, fine leathers and elegant details, the Luxury Leisurewear Collection features a selection of luxurious clothing and accessories in a sophisticated color palette of light grey and vicuna, with alternating navy blue and black accents.

Travel in style with Maserati’s premium leather accessories including a special edition trolley whose memory foam structure protects itself from impact, Pelle Tessuta™ leather backpacks which highlights the pioneering Ermenegildo Zegna research on weaving extremely thin strips of nappa leather on special looms, Asola moccasin, and special edition Triple Stitch sneakers, as well as the hybrid glasses case, travel wallet, buttonhole Asola that functions as a useful pocket for tickets or credit cards. and other small leather goods, all reflecting the understated luxury of the fashion brands.

Update your travel fashion look with Ermenegildo Zegna’s Maserati Capsule Collection, featuring travel-oriented clothing characterized by the refined use of leather and micro nubuck paired with high-performance hybrid and quilted outerwear in chocolate brown and grey mélange.

Get that contemporary summer masculine vibe with the Ermenegildo Zegna beachwear collection. This year, the international fashion brand expanded its business core and launched its first beachwear collection. From boxer shorts and tailored swim trunks with dedicated waterproof pochette down to polos and boat-neck shirts, the collection blends performance and design with quality craftsmanship. Lightweight and technically-enhanced materials such as microlite or ultralight seersucker provide natural softness while ensuring maximum performance while enjoying the cool water or basking in the afternoon sun.

Stylespo

Want to paint the town red this new year? Check out the Jimmy Choo way and be inspired by Selena Gomez. The pop star paired a revealing red sequin dress with elegant strappy heels. Or maybe socialite Olivia Palermo is more your style inspiration? Palermo completed her red dress with a Lockett Petite handbag. Get a playful vibe by pairing your red dungaree dress with a Jimmy Choo flats, or be chic with the red tracksuit with a simple style heels to neutralize the strong hue.

Find some inspirations from the special edition TommyXGigi Barbie. Dress yourself up in a classic navy Tommy Hilfiger flag hoodie, white shorts with red trim and brand logo details, and white slipon sneakers. The look matches supermodel Gigi Hadid’s closing look for the Fall 2016 TOMMYNOW experiential runway event, where the first TommyXGigi capsule collection was introduced.

The collaboration among Tommy Hilfiger, Mattel (the company behind Barbie) and Gigi Hadid celebrates the defining moment in the history of Tommy Hilfiger, when the international supermodel has been named as the global brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger Womenswear, joining the roster of other pop culture icons such as David Bowie, Iman, Beyoncé, Naomi Campbell, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lenny Kravitz, The Rolling Stones, Rafael Nadal, and The Chainsmokers.

The TommyXGigi Barbie doll joins the more than 80 designers and top fashion influencers who have been honored by the toy brand. The doll is available at tommy.com and Barbie.com, select Tommy Hilfiger flagship stores in London, Paris, Düsseldorf, Amsterdam, and New York City, and at select retailers globally. It comes with a doll stand and certificate of authenticity.