Warm Thursday in PH—Pagasa

WARM weather will prevail in the country despite the presence of clouds and localized thunderstorms, the weather bureau said on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that “easterlies” or winds blowing from the east would bring generally fine weather for the day.

“Cloudy skies can be found over the southern portion of Mindanao but will dissipate due to easterlies affecting the eastern side of the country,” weather specialist Shelly Ignacio told The Manila Times in Filipino.

“Hot and humid weather across the country will also prevail in the coming days,” she added.

Pagasa said that an average temperature of 35 degrees Celsius may likely be felt across the country.

Metro Manila will experience temperature of up to 33 degrees Celsius while Baguio City will experience temperature of 26 degrees Celsius until Monday.

Meanwhile, the country is forecast to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms but will not likely have a significant impact on any specific area, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA