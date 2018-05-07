Warm weather in PH Monday – Pagasa

It will be sunny and warm Monday due to the ridge of a high-pressure area (HPA) affecting Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its 24-hour forecast, Pagasa said some areas, including Metro Manila, will experience scattered rain showers in the afternoon due to localized thunderstorms.

The easterlies or warm winds from the Pacific is also affecting the country.

Temperatures in Metro Manila will range from 25-34 degrees Celsius, Metro Cebu from 26-33 degrees Celsius, and Metro Davao from 25-34 degrees Celsius. In Tuguegarao City, Cagayan temperature will sizzle with a high of 37 degrees Celsius. PNA