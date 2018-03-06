Warm weather to prevail over PH—Pagasa

Warm weather with small chances of light rains will prevail over the country this week, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said on Monday. Pagasa said temperature across the country could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius in the next four days. Metro Manila, which experienced heat of up to 34.6 degrees Celsius over the weekend, will most likely retain its temperature until Tuesday morning. On Sunday, Cotabato recorded temperature of up to 35.6 degrees Celsius, Subic with 35.4, and Tuguegarao and Cabanatuan experienced heat of up to 35.2 degrees Celsius. “We usually record temperature across the country from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so the public is advised to bring umbrellas and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if they plan to stay out during these hours,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran told The Manila Times. He added that easterlies affecting the country would also contribute to the hot and humid weather. Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms may occur over the rest of the country, Pagasa added.