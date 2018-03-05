Warm weather to prevail over PH this week—Pagasa

WARM weather with small chances of light rains will prevail over the country this week, the state-run weather bureau said on Monday.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that temperature across the country could reach up to 35 degrees Celsius in the next four days.

Pagasa said that in Cotabato, temperature of up to 35.6 degrees Celsius was recorded; in Subic, 35.4; and Tuguegarao and Cabanatuan, up to 35.2 degrees Celsius – all on Sunday.

Metro Manila, which experienced heat of up to 34.6 degrees Celsius over the weekend, will most likely retain its temperature until Tuesday morning.

“We usually record temperature across the country from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so the public is advised to bring umbrellas with them and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated if they plan to stay out during these hours,” Pagasa weather specialist Samuel Duran told The Manila Times in mixed English and Filipino.

Duran added that easterlies affecting the country would also contribute to the hot and humid weather.

Light to moderate winds will blow from east to southeast direction over Northern and Central Luzon, where coastal waters will be slight to moderate on Monday.

Meanwhile, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers caused by localized thunderstorms may occur over the rest of the country, Pagasa said. GLEE JALEA