Warning aired re China’s ‘illegal’ organ transplant business

ALTHOUGH my wife and I respect your newspaper as one of the most balanced and “neutral” in recent months, it was very appalling for us to see that Manila Times carried an article on November 9, 2017, written “by Manila Times,” about the, pardon the word, nonsense about “China 2nd in organ donations.” [Article was contributed by Global Times. – Ed.)

In the Western world it is already well known that China has a multi-billion-dollar organ transplant operation business, ongoing for many years. Please watch the 20 minute video at “www.StopOrganHarvesting.org”. This is a “must see” eye-opener video. It has irrefutable evidence of what is indicated in this letter and has lots of evidence which are often coming from sources within China. After watching the video, you and everyone else who saw it will understand that China will be trying desperately to cover up this most bloody, most inhuman and most heinous crime: “State-sanctioned forced organ harvesting” of innocent people; and ongoing for more than 18 years.

After watching this video called “Medical Genocide,” you will understand and also know that any information related to China’s organ transplants, organ donations etc. needs to be very transparent, verifiable and critically looked at. Then, as a balanced newspaper, shouldn’t you at least let the reader know about the big controversies related to China’s organ “donation” system and transplant figures?

“China’s transplant system has horrified the world.” This was stated by no less than the president of The International Transplantation Society during a transplant conference in Hong Kong in 2016. An article related to this can be found at http://en.minghui.org/html/articles/2016/8/22/158374.html); and this is just the tip of the iceberg.

And apropos China’s (unofficial) spokesman on organ transplants and donation activities in China, this Huang Jiefu seems to be guilty as anything of “forced live organ harvesting,” most likely in the thousands. For more on this, please look at http://www.upholdjustice.org/node/379. Shouldn’t this man be in jail? Why is he still allowed to deceive the world, or to enter other countries like the Philippines. From what I know, if he were to try to enter Spain, he would be arrested, due to their laws regarding organ trafficking.

I gave an interview recently to the publisher of the Mindoro Bulletin indicating clearly why this subject of China’s illegal organ transplant business is something very serious and “why” it is important for the Philippines to know about it. If you google “YouTube Mindoro in Focus” you will find my interview (uploaded on YouTube).

Taiwan amended its organ transplant laws in 2015 because of the organ transplant situation in China, and they did this against “strong headwind” from China. So, what did China do then? After China found out in 2013 what Taiwan was planning to prevent Taiwanese from flying to China for organ transplants so they would not become accomplices to murder, China offered the Taiwanese DOH an organ exchange. Meaning, if Taiwan doesn’t have the organs, they can order them from us. China, in 2014, wanted to drag Taiwan into their bloody, criminal business of forced organ harvesting from living/innocent people. Luckily, Taiwan was vigilant enough and didn’t fall for it.

I write this to make readers aware that there might be strong attempts by China to do something similar here in the Philippines, perhaps even spurred on by our president’s very friendly relations with China.

