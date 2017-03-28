Warrant of arrest issued vs Matobato

An arrest warrant without bail was issued by a lower court against Edgard Matobato, the whistleblower against extrajudicial killings tagging President Rodrigo Duterte as mastermind.

The warrant was issued by Presiding Judge Dorothy Montejo Gonzaga of the Panabo, Davao del Norte Regional Trial Court.

This is in connection with the information for kidnapping filed against Matobato in the December 22, 2016 resolution of City Prosecutor Joseph Apao of the Island Garden City of Samal, Davao del Norte

Also issued an arrest warrant was Matobato’s alleged co-conspirator Sonny Custodio.

The Office of the City Prosecutor of the Island Garden City of Samal found probable cause for kidnapping against Matobato.

He was the Senate witness in the chamber’s investigation of the extrajudicial killing by Custodio of Salih Muck Doom on November 9, 2000.

The complaint filed by Mirasol Marquez, live-in partner of Salih Muck Doom, was docketed as NPS No. XI-07-INV-16J-00197.

The resolution finding probable cause was signed by Apao on December 22, 2016.

Subsequently, the information against Matobato and Custodio was filed as Criminal Case No. CRC 41-2017 in the Regional Trial Court of Panabo City.