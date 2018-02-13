Warrants issue okayed by AgriNurture board

LISTED food exporter AgriNurture, Inc. announced plans to issue warrants to existing shareholders to raise fresh capital.

In a disclosure on Monday, AgriNurture said its board of directors approved the issuance of over 70.9 million warrants at an exercise price of P20 each, with an exercise period of five years from the date of issuance.

Companies issue warrants as a means of raising capital. Warrant holders are entitled to buy the underlying stock of the issuing company at a fixed price called the exercise price until the expiry date.

The entitlement ratio is one warrant per 10 shares held.

“Existing ANI Shareholders as of record date, owning ten (10) common shares shall be entitled to one (1) warrant, with one (1) warrant equivalent to one (1) common share upon conversion,” the company said.

It said the exercise price “was based on previously issued warrants.” The record date was set on April 30, 2018. Other details still have to be finalized.

The company said the plan is still subject to regulatory approvals and approval by shareholders.

AgriNurture is one of the Philippines’ produce exporters. At present, ANI supplies home-grown fruits such as mango, banana and pineapple to customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the Middle East and various regions in Europe.