Was there ever a time you did not need God?

NOT all my friends are firm believers, and one of them has asked me, in the spirit of the season, to explain to him why one should believe in God. Does anyone need God at all? This goes far beyond the question of the atheist, who does not believe in God; were that the only question at bar, I would have simply gone back to St. Thomas’ Summa Theologica or Joseph de Torre’s Christian Philosophy and dug up the Angelic Doctor’s five ways of proving God’s existence.

But my friend does not question God’s existence. He simply wants to know whether God needs to exist at all, and/or whether you and I need Him. It is the obverse of the question we encounter in our early lessons in religion: Why did God create man? Does God need man?

The quick answer is that God is sufficient unto Himself and does not need man; He created man for his own glory, for his own ends. Man is a contingent, rather than a necessary being.

Now the question has been turned around to ask, does man need God? As though there has been an inversion of roles and man had become the Creator and God the creature.

Who needs whom?

But the question can be asked from two different perspectives, in two different ways. One is to proclaim the pride of the “non-serviam” (“I will not serve”)—“Who needs God? Not I, I don’t need anybody else.”

The other is to ask the question in a way that affirms nobody is exempt from needing God. The question then becomes, Who doesn’t need God? Was there ever a time you never needed God?

One of the first questions we ask ourselves is, why are we here? And the faithful answer — In order to know God, to love God, to serve God, and to live happily with Him forever. Philosophy speaks to us of God as our First and Last End; we begin in God, and we end in God. In a much earlier short work, The Crisis of Our Times, I wrote that although sin may separate us from God, there is never a particle of time when we do not belong to God. It is a permanent relationship.

In the book, Who needs God?, Cardinal-Archbishop Christoph Schonborn of Vienna, who was the general editor of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, answers questions on this main topic from Austrian television and radio journalist Barbara Stockl. The questions are familiar, we’ve heard some of them from our own friends.

Familiar questions

What do I get out of it? What use is faith to me, what advantages does it bring me? What is the use of religion, for whom is it useful and how? Does it give me any advantage? How is belief in God helping people to cope with life’s adversities—with suffering, pain, sorrow, fear? Is it not rather cynical for some people to say while the world is collapsing that “we can hear God speaking here?”

Schonborn answers each of them well. But what I found most refreshing was the joy he experienced from a simple act of human kindness during a mountain-climbing incident.

“The most profound experience of happiness in my life—I think I can honestly say I have never had a more intense moment of happiness than this—was drinking a cup of hot tea,” says the Cardinal. “I was with one of my students—I was a professor at that time—going up the Great Saint Bernard Pass (the third highest road pass in Switzerland, which connects Martigny in the canton of Valais in Switzerland with Aosta in the Aosta Valley in Italy) to the hospice with climbing skins on my skis. I was completely out of shape, and for that stretch, for which a more athletic skiier would take an hour and a quarter, I took a good two and a half hours; and at the end I was so done in that I thought I would never manage the last two hundred yards up to the hospice. Then I came straight into the living room of the hospice of the monks of Saint Bernard—-a large guest parlor with an enormous tiled stove that warmed me up. I dropped onto the wooden bench, and a monk with a round, friendly face brought me a big mug of tea. And I was sitting there, drinking this tea, and suddenly I had an indescribable feeling of happiness, such as I have never in my life had so intensely. I do not know why it was. And I did not immediately connect it with God; rather, it was, so to speak, a deep sense that it is good to be alive. An assent to life. I think such experiences open us up to God more than experiences of suffering.”

Many of us could identify with this experience. Sometimes when we find ourselves in a seemingly helpless situation, and an unexpected hand lifts us up we recognize God’s intervention.

Twice nearly drowned

As a boy, I used to dive at sea with a home-made spear-gun. At one time, I chased a fish to its habitat under a coral reef where I aimed at it and misfired. I reflexively turned back, but all of a sudden I could no longer find the opening where I had come in. I began quickly to lose air and was gasping for my last breath when suddenly a light flickered at the corner of my eye. I found the way out and recognized God was with me all the while.

This experience was to be repeated one Easter Sunday many years later. I was already in the Cabinet, and that Holy Week, we had a religious retreat on board a presidential yacht on Talaga Bay in Bataan. At the end of the retreat, some of my colleagues went water-skiing. I stayed on board just taking in some fresh air. But as I stood on deck, I felt a sudden urge to go into the water. The sea was still, and the shore looked so near. Without much thought I dove in and started swimming toward the shore.

After a little while I saw I was already so far away from the yacht but still nowhere near the shore. I began to panic, and to experience “the loneliness of the long-distance swimmer.” I began to lose the will to fight back, and to surrender myself to the pull of the currents. I prayed. Within minutes, a speedboat appeared and some Navy frogmen fished me out of the water. God was with me all the time.

In 1987, after the senatorial election in which Cory Aquino’s candidates got more votes than the number of registered voters in many places in Mindanao, we staged a street protest against the fraudulent results. Cory’s candidate from Sulu had more votes in Isabela than in her own province, while her candidate from Isabela had more votes in Sulu than in his own province. Of the 24 candidates of the Grand Alliance for Democracy, only one was allowed to enter the winning slate—former movie actor and San Juan Mayor Joseph Ejercito Estrada. Former Defense Secretary Juan Ponce Enrile, who had led the 1986 EDSA revolt that put Cory Aquino in power, was being “yo-yoed” in and out of No. 24.

The 22 other GAD candidates, most of them nationally prominent personalities, were summarily displaced by administration candidates who were hardly known to the nation. These included the previously undefeated senators like Arturo Tolentino and Eva Estrada Kalaw, and banker Vicente “Teng” Puyat, former Labor Minister Blas F. Ople, myself and several others. I wrote a paper showing that in an honest election, nine to 10 of the GAD candidates should have won. UP professor Luzviminda Tangangco, who later became the first non-lawyer commissioner of the Commission on Elections and non-lawyer acting chairman, wrote an academic paper with the same conclusion.

Surprised by love

From across Camp Crame, headquarters of the Philippine Constabulary (now Philippine National Police), I called on the PC to come out of their quarters and support our protest. In response they said they would like to hear from former defense minister Enrile, not just from the former information minister. At the time Enrile had left the rally. In the morning, I led the street march on EDSA, but the police decided to disperse the marchers. Flanked on the right and left, I had no way out except to head for the Camp Crame gate and ask to be let in. The gate remained closed as tear gas was lobbed in our direction. I fell on the ground as soon as I was hit, but instantly the crowd surged around me, covered me with wet clothes and their own bodies to protect me from any possible blows. I had never felt so much love pouring out from total strangers. God came to my help even before I could ask for it.

To complete that story, I was invited to Washington, D.C. to make a presentation on the elections. I spoke to the Global Strategy Council in a session attended by Sen. Jesse Helms, longtime chairman of the US Senate foreign relations committee, some Pentagon and State Department officials, among others. I spoke of Cory Aquino’s determined effort to shut out the opposition, beginning with Enrile, to whom she owed her position. At the end of my talk, Senator Helms said, it was very clear from what they just heard that the “Supreme Court of the Philippines (which was holding back on any action in favor of Enrile’s election) had just become the rubber stamp of the new Aquino administration.”

This sent some State Department officials running to me to complain, “See what you’ve done, that’s a very serious statement that could affect relations between our two countries.” To which I answered, “I’m so sorry, I simply made a presentation, I had no control over the reaction of Senator Helms.” By the time I returned to Manila, the Supreme Court had already ruled in favor of Enrile’s petition and he was proclaimed the 24th winning senator. Again, I thought God was there all along.

Making life a prayer

Do we need God? For me this has never been the question. Has there ever been a time when we never needed God? That is the real question. The rites of Holy Week provide the most beautiful manifestation of God’s love for man; they also provide us the best opportunity to manifest our deepest love of Him through our love for and service to our brothers. This love and service we can show even without words by transforming them into our deepest prayer. The poor man of Assisi lived the Gospel and made his life his prayer—only when necessary did he use “words,” until it became interchangeable with breathing.

In one of his luminous reflections, Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi sees Soren Kierkegard as one with the ancients, who saw no distinction between breathing and praying. For them, “to breathe is to pray.” Thus, a man truly alive is expected to pray with every breath he takes everywhere and always. We should therefore not be scandalized to see the most powerful public men praying; what should scandalize and outrage us is when men and women even with lesser stature praying in public in order to be seen.

