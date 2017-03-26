Washington shines in Rain or Shine’s victory

Anthony Washington drained back-to-back triples in crunch time to lead Rain or Shine to a 95-88 victory to remain unbeaten after three starts in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 42 Commissioner’s Cup on Sunday at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Washington was hardly used in the game but his two three-pointers proved to be crucial for the Elasto Painters, who joined Meralco at the top of the team standings with 3-0 win-loss mark.

Import Shawn Taggart led the way for Rain or Shine with 26 points on 11-of-23 shooting and added 12 rebounds while Jericho Cruz and Maverick Ahanmisi each had 12 markers for head coach Caloy Garcia.

“We executed, but still, we can’t be happy with the way we’re playing,” said Garcia, who also drew 11 markers from James Yap.

“I guess the story was the big shot of Jay-Wash (Washington). We can still do better, especially on the execution,” he added.

The Elite were in front, 87-84, after rookie Mac Belo hit a triple with 3:40 remaining in the game.

Ahanmisi and Washington then took charge as they anchored a 9-1 assault, all behind the rainbow area, to give Rain or Shine a 93-88 lead with 1:41 left.

Blackwater never had an answer in that Elasto Painters’ surge to absorb its third straight loss in as many games.

Beau Belga contributed nine points, while Chris Tiu and Jeff Chan added eight points each also for Rain or Shine.

Former National Basketball Association veteran center Greg Smith had another solid performance for the Elite with 34 points and 20 rebounds but lack of local support cost them the game.

Scores:

ROS 95 – Taggart 26, Ahanmisi 12, Cruz 12, Yap 11, Belga 9, Chan 8, Tiu 8, Washington 6, Norwood 2, Ponferrada 1, Almazan 0

BLACKWATER 88 – Smith 34, Cervantes 12, Pascual 10, Belo 7, Buenafe 7, Pinto 7, Sena 6, Sumang 3, Aguilar 2, DiGregorio 0, Forrester 0, Gamalinda 0, Miranda 0

Quarter scores: 26-29, 44-47, 68-70, 95-88