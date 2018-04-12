Washington to get largest solar facility

SPOKANE, Washington: The state’s largest solar farm is coming to Lind.

A North Carolina company plans to start installing 81,000 solar panels in May near the small community about 75 miles west of Spokane.

By mid-December, the solar farm could be generating power for companies interested in low-carbon electricity.

Strata Solar will build and own the 170-acre project. Avista Corp. will buy the electricity and sell it to 40 to 80 large commercial and industrial customers. A state program will provide tax incentives to bring the cost of the solar power in line with the utility’s other rates for large electric users.

Harnessing the sun’s rays will produce about 28 megawatts of renewable energy at the Lind solar farm. If the electricity were headed to the residential market, it would provide enough power to meet the needs of about 4,000 households each year.

The project is “large for Oregon and Washington, but not for California or the Southwest,” which have 100-megawatt solar farms, said John Knight, Strata Solar chief technology officer.

In conversations with large customers about new renewable energy choices, Avista heard a preference for solar and had several sites with potential, said Marc Schaffner, the utility’s project manager for the solar farm. The Lind site was picked based on its sunny location and proximity to Avista’s distribution and transmission systems.

In the Northwest, solar power represents less than 1 percent of the region’s electrical generating capacity. But that could change, said Joni Bosh, senior policy associate for the NW Energy Coalition in Portland, which advocates for clean energy.

Prices for solar panels and installation have dropped in recent years, making the cost of solar electricity more competitive with other types of generation, Bosh said. Meanwhile, large corporations, local governments and even some schools and universities are stepping up their commitments to renewable energy to meet sustainability goals. That’s pushing investment in solar, wind and geothermal projects, Bosh said.

Parts of Washington’s central Columbia Basin have high potential for solar development, according to the National Renewable Energy Lab in Golden, Colorado, which evaluates areas based on weather, atmospheric conditions and hours of daylight.

In Lind, “we get quite a few sunny days,” said Kim Michaels, the city’s clerk and treasurer.

Strata Solar is leasing former agricultural land just north of the city limits. The project is triggering lots of talk in the town of 550 people, which is best known for its annual Combine Demolition Derby Extravaganza in June.

“It’s a big project, and it’s a big change for the area,” Michaels said.