Waste-to-power plant set to open

LAPU-LAPU CITY, CEBU: The first waste-to-energy facility in the Phiippines is expected to become fully operational this December.

A soft opening of the facility, situated inside the Cebu Light Industrial Park in Barangay Basak, has been scheduled for May, Aquilini Mactan Renewable Energy, Inc. (AMREI) officials told reporters.

“I can say with utmost confidence that within three months, this plant will be operating,” AMREI President Jesus Jayme said on Saturday.

Once becomes fully operational in December, the facility will be able to generate about three megawatts (MW) of renewable energy.

Jayme said that one MW would be used by the plant with the rest to be sold to locators on a first come, first served basis.

AMREI’s facility uses a thermal oxidizer process capable of handling 75 tons of garbage per day.

The facility was constructed upon the request of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) and Jayme said that AMREI was looking to construct more.

The firm already has a site inside the Light Industry and Science Park IV in Malvar, Batangas for a plant that will treat 150 tons of garbage per day and will be capable of generating 6MW of energy.

Groundbreaking has been targeted for November.