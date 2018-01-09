Watchman arrested for alleged sexual molestation

Pateros (Metro Manila) policemen on Tuesday arrested a watchman after he was accused of sexually molesting his stepdaughter, a Grade 9 student. Nading Sagun, 39, a resident of Barangay Santa Ana, did not resist arrest. Sagun is now detained at the Pateros police station awaiting the filing of appropriate charges against him. Police said Sagun sexually molested her 15-year-old stepdaughter around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. The victim told the police that she did not stop him because she was afraid that her stepfather would kill her. Police said the victim told her mother about the incident after the latter arrived home from Pangasinan. Mother and her daughter went to the police station where they filed a complaint against Sagun.