Water baby Gabbi Garcia on how to enjoy the beach

With the scorching sun bringing in intense heat day by day, the beach and its cool waters become a coveted respite for most city dwellers.

Actress, singer and the industry’s newest “It Girl”—landing glam magazine covers and fashion and beauty endorsements left and right—Gabbi Garcia can relate to this.

“I’ve always been a beach baby! Love for the sea is unquestionable,” Garcia declared to The Manila Times on the sidelines of Pantene’s Be Summer Strong campaign launch.

A quick glance into her Instagram account @ _gabbigarcia and one would realize where Garcia is coming from: if not attending fashion events around the globe—she recently went to London as the Philippine ambassador for makeup brand Maybelline during the latter’s global event—or performing on stage, Garcia is enjoying the beach.

In fact, a few weeks back, Garcia became a trending topic on social media when she shared a body positivity message with a photo taken nowhere else but the beach.

“Whenever I post swimsuit photos, people would always bully me for my body. Well, guess what!! Yes, I have no boobs, I’m flat chested + I have my own fair share of stretch marks. And I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she wrote on a post that has already earned almost 300,000 likes and more than 5,000 comments.

“If your definition of being ‘sexy’ doesn’t fit with my body type, well then sorry, but I LOVE MY BODY. And nobody deserves to be bullied just because of your body. We are all beautiful in our own way!” she said, earning the agreement from netizens.

Looking back, Garcia recalled that her love for the sea and the sun stemmed from her early exposure, “My mom is a flight attendant and so we had the privilege going around places and, at that time, the easiest would be Philippine destinations. So ever since I was a kid, I’ve been exposed to beaches of the country.”

With her intense love for the beach, the 19-year-old now considers building her own abode just a few stretch away from the sea.

“Whenever I get to be asked, I always say that if I can choose where to build a rest house, it would be in front of the beach,” Garcia, who also revealed to The Manila Times that she is a licensed scuba diver, enthused.

Nevertheless, Garcia is also aware of the cons of staying too long at the beach.

As such, when asked for her must-haves, the actress gladly shared, “Well, beside your nice bikini, you really have to wear suncreen. Additionally, I would recommend using the Pantene 3-minute Miracle, which really works.”

For her final tip, Garcia said, “We don’t want that frizzy hair after our dip right so here’s a pro-tip: I actually apply the conditioner before I swim in salt water. Doing so avoids the sticky hair afterwards.”