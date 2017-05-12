Water Defenders eye No. 4 vs Perlas 6

Unbeaten BaliPure hopes to come out strong coming off a long break as it shoots for win No. 4 against Perlas today even as Pocari Sweat and the Power Smashers clash in a duel of surging teams in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Water Defenders have not seen action since sweeping the defending champion Lady Warriors last May 4 but coach Roger Gorayeb remain confident his wards will be able to sustain their hot start in the season-opening conference of the league organized by Sports Vision.

Ranged against Perlas, BaliPure will be facing a team still trying to find its rhythm after going win-loss-win-loss in the early going of the double-round elims. But Gorayeb will surely caution his wards not to take the Lady Spikers lightly as the Water Defenders try to stretch their win run t four.

The 1 p.m. match between BaliPure and Perlas kicks off a heavy three-game bill that also features Pocari Sweat versus the Power Smashers at 4 p.m. and the Air Force against Creamline at 6:30 p.m.

The Power Smashers and the Lady Warriors actually start their second round campaign in the league where it all started with the former seeking to score a repeat of their three-set romp last April 30.

But after back-to-back setbacks to start its title-retention drive, Pocari Sweat swept it next three, including a 15-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-19 victory over Creamline late Thurday, putting it in step with the Power Smashers at 3-2.

“They are starting to play more confidently. As I told them, it’s not the skills but the confidence that is letting us down. That’s what we are working on and hopefully it won’t waver,” said Pocari Sweat coach Rommel Abella.

The should make their clash worth watching with the Power Smashers also riding the crest of back-to-back wins over Creamline and Air Force.

The Creamline-Air Force duel also promises to be a slambang affair with both teams gunning for a key win in a bid to stay in the hunt for one of the semifinal berths in the league backed by Mikasa and Asics.

The Cool Smashers dropped to fifth at 1-3 while the Jet Spikers bring up the rear with a 1-4 slate.

Meanwhile, Instituto Estetico Manila shoots for a follow-up to its surprise four-set win over erstwhile unbeaten Sta. Elena last Thursday as it tangles with Air Force in the lone men’s match at 10 a.m.

All matches can be viewed live via streaming on www.sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream.