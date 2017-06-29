Water Defenders eye PVL breakthrough

With an intact roster, BaliPure hopes to finally hit paydirt when it resumes its quest for a breakthrough victory in the Premier Volleyball League which kicks off its second conference on Saturday at the Filoil Arena in San Juan.

The Water Defenders failed to sustain a first-set romp and fell short in the end, dropping a sorry 25-20, 17-25, 17-25, 19-25 setback to the Pocari Sweat Lady Warriors in the recent Reinforced Conference finals.

But they remain upbeat of their chances in the new tournament with coach Roger Gorayeb to bank on the team’s chemistry and experience.

“Unlike other teams, we weren’t able to get marquee players but we’re relying on our familiarity with one another to carry us through this conference,” said Gorayeb.

The team is expected to draw strength and inspiration from the likes of NCAA MVP Gretchel Soltones, also the Reinforced Conference second best spiker, talented playmaker Jasmine Nabor, the much-improved Risa Sato and the ever-reliable Lizlee Ann Pantone, Aiko Urdas. Jorelle Singh and Jerrili Malabanan.

Also tipped to raise the level of their respective games are Iris Oliveros, Alyssa Eroa and Macy Mendiola.

With the imports out of the way, Singh, who didn’t see much action in the first conference of the league organized by Sports Vision and backed by Mikasa and Asics, is expected to get more minutes while Malabanan, a fast emerging star from Far Eastern U, is also tipped to make more impact this conference.

“Jorelle will definitely get to play more as well as Jerilli, who was really impressive last conference,” said Gorayeb.

From third place last year to runner-up early this season, there’s no way but up for BaliPure.