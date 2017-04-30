Water Defenders off to hot start in V-League

Bali Pure stunned All-Filipino Conference runner-up Philippine Air Force via a 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 decision to notch its first win in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Sunday at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Purest Water Defenders bounced back from an opening-set lapse as three-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Most Valuable Player Grethcel Soltones unloaded powerful hits to claim the next three sets.

Soltones finished with 16 points on 14 attacks, one block and an ace while Filipino-Japanese Risa Sato chipped in 12 markers for the Purest Water Defenders.

“We’re a bit slot in the first set. Coach Roger told us to enjoy the game,” said Soltones, who also played for the Foton Tornadoes in the Philippine Superliga Invitational Conference.

Far Eastern University standout Jerilli Malabanan added 12 markers including a game-winning hit.

The Purest Water Defenders grabbed the early lead with 1-0 while the Lady Jet Spikers fell to 0-1 start.

Jocemer Tapic topscored for the Lady Jet Spikers with 14 points while skipper Joy Cases chipped in 12 points

Bali Pure imports American Jennifer Keddy and Thai spiker Jaroensri Bualee as well as Air Force reinforcement Patcharee Sangmuang didn’t play after failing to secure International Transfer Certificate.