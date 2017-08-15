Water Defenders seek crown vs Lady Warriors

BaliPure braces for the vaunted Pocari Sweat fight­back as the Water Defenders seek to finish off the Lady Warriors and complete what they had failed to do the first time they got a crack at the Premier Volleyball League crown.

And it would only be fitting to claim the coveted PVL Open Conference crown by beating the very team that foiled its bid in the recent Reinforced Conference finals.

The Water Defenders pounced on the Lady Warriors’ so-so showing in the opener of the best-of-three finals last Saturday, coming away with a surprising 25-22, 25-19, 25-22 victory that moved the team a win from nailing its first-ever title in the country’s premier women’s volley league.

“They (Lady Warriors) have nothing in mind but to win,” said BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb in describing their Game One romp.

Grethcel Soltones, Aiko Urdas, Risa Sato and Jerrili Malabanan and setters Jasmine Nabor and Angelica Cayuna and the rest of the Water Defenders will have the same mindset as they set out in their 6:30 p.m. duel with the defending champions.

Pocari Sweat did vow to strike back and force a sudden death, which they won in its first title clash with BaliPure in the Reinforced Conference. But with top player Myla Pablo doubtful to play in full strength, coach Rico de Guzman will have to draw more from the rest of the Lady Warriors to stop the Water Defenders.

Pablo, who was held to just nine points in Game One, actually complained of pain on her abdomen since Saturday, which was later learned to have caused by a UTI (urinary tract infection).

“She (Pablo) had pain on her abdomen since Saturday. On Sunday morning, she was brought to the hospital and they said she has UTI,” said a Pocari source.

But whether or not Pablo, the Conference MVP, will be in top form in today’s crucial match, the Water Defenders are more than ready to neutralize her and the rest of the Lady Warriors and nail the coveted championship.