Water district GM arrested, posts bail on defamation case

BACOLOD CITY: The general manager of the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa) was arrested on Friday but immediately posted bail for his provisional liberty in the case of grave oral defamation before the Municipal Trial Court in Cities (MTCC) in Bacolod City. Senior Inspector Eugene Tolentino, head of Police Station 1, said they served the arrest warrant issued by Judge Abraham Bayona of MTCC Branch 7 to engineer Mario Macatangay at his office. Joint personnel of the Bacolod City Police Office Warrant and Subpoena Section and Police Station 1 went to Macatangay’s office on Galo Street around 1:30 p.m. Tolentino said Macatangay, 62, then proceeded to the Hall of Justice to post a bail of P6,000 after which Bayona ordered his release. Macatangay refused to issue a statement. Last February 13, former Baciwa manager Juliana Carbon reported to Police Station 1 that Macatangay “uttered misleading, maligning, malicious statements and destroyed her reputation” in his speech during the flag ceremony at Baciwa’s front garage. Police records showed that Macatangay delivered his speech in front of more than 50 Baciwa employees and consumers. Carbon said she received an audio of Macatangay’s speech from one of the Baciwa employees.