Water from Mt. Banahaw now in a bottle

Philippine Bottling Beverage (PBB) has launched in the market Banahaw Spring Purified Water named after its source, which is no other than Mount Banahaw.

The company claims its product is the only distilled water in the Philippines named after its source.

“Our production facility located at the foot of Mount Banahaw in San Pablo, Laguna, is at par with world standards, fully automated, and require minimal human intervention preserving only the essential natural qualities of the water from the mountain,” PBB Business Development Manager Thor Jourdan Mutuc said during the launching held recently in Bonifacio Global City.

According to Mutuc, Banahaw Springs is “purified water harnessed from sustainable natural resources.”

He said the bottle used for the water is free from Bisphenol A (BPA) that is important for the safety of the consumer. As Mutuc explained, BPA-free containers are not at risk of contaminating water when exposed to heat, as compared with those that have BPA.

The bottle is available in 350-ml and 500-ml, and one-liter sizes, engineered with a support core handgrip.

“Beyond careful usage of water, we are putting in place measures that are geared toward protecting forests that nurture groundwater and contribute to the healthy circulation of water in nature,” Mutuc said.