Water interruption in Pasig, Taguig and Pateros

East Zone concessionaire Manila Water Co. Inc. (Manila Water) announced on Friday that there will be a water service interruption in parts of Pasig, Taguig, and Pateros from 8 p.m. on Monday, May 15 to 6.a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.

Manila Water said in a statement that it will undertake the first phase of pipe replacement and relocation works at Parian Creek, Barangay Kapasigan, Pasig City, which may result in temporary water service interruption affecting around 53,000 households in the cities of Pasig and Taguig and the Municipality of Pateros.

Affected barangays in Pasig City are Kapasigan, San Jose, Sta.Rosa, Sumilang, Bagong Katipunan, Malinao, and Palatiw.

In Taguig City, the following barangays will be affected: San Nicolas, Ususan, Calzada, Sta.Cruz, Tuktukan, Wawa, Sto. Tomas, Sta. Ana, San Miguel, Bambang, lbayo Tipas, Hagonoy, San Joaquin, Ligid Tipas, Bambang, Kalawaan Napindan, Buting Palingon, and a portion of New Lower Bicutan.

All barangays in Pateros will be affected.

The water company is advising all residents of the said barangays to store enough water to supply their needs during the interruption period.