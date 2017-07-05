Water rates seen increasing

Water rates will go up again if consumers will allow the two water concessionaires–Maynilad Water Services Inc. (West zone concessionaire) and Manila Water Co. Inc.—to raise their rates with the approval of the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS).

Water for All Refund Movement, led by its president Rodolfo Javellana Jr., on Wednesday said the two concessionaires recently filed a petition with the MWSS for another round of increases—P9.69 per cubic meter plus a P34.31 increase in basic charge for Maynilad and P8.30 per cubic meter plus a P24.80 increase in basic charge for Manila Water.

The MWSS, Javellana added in a statement, already approved its concessionaires’ implementation of an increase “seemingly” in their foreign currency differential adjustment (FCDA) to recover foreign-exchange losses incurred in the previous months.

This means that Maynilad customers consuming an average of 10 cubic meters or less a month can expect an increase of P2.60; those consuming 20 cubic meters, P9.67; and those using more than 30 cubic meters, P20.09.

Manila Water customers who consume up to 10 cubic meters a month will see an increase of P1.91; 20 cubic meters, P4.19; and 30 cubic meters, P8.60.

Javellana asked if the MWSS is “beholden to these two giants [Maynilad and Manila Water].”