Wattpad seeks more partners to boost PH presence

CANADA-BASED story-sharing app Wattpad seeks to ramp up partnerships with local multimedia industry players to drive revenue and user base growth, a senior official said.

In a roundtable discussion with reporters on Monday, Wattpad Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder Allen Lau expressed confidence the group can sustain its strong momentum in the country with plans to sign more deals with leaders in various media platforms.

“We are talking with many players in the market and there will be more shows, movies to come off … being adapted to different media. It will create a halo effect. The movie will bring viewers to read Wattpad stories, that in turn will drive popularity of other stories, and more stories will be adapted,” he said.

“We have a close relationship with Globe so you can be assured we’re in talks with Globe Studios. There are so many players in the market and….despite the fact that Globe invested in us … we would also welcome other partners too,” Lau added.

In January, the storytelling app secured $51 million in new funding from Globe Telecom’s Kickstart Ventures, China’s Tencent, and other international partners. Lau said bulk of the funding will go to Asia.

He said Wattpad has decided to venture into bringing its stories to films and television shows, and the company sometimes co-produces or co-publishes a film, allowing them to have a percentage of revenues from the movies.

Four years ago, Wattpad signed an agreement with Pangilinan-led TV5 Network to develop popular Wattpad stories for national airing.

Despite its weak presence in provinces, Lau said Wattpad has already been seeing seven million users every month in the Philippines.

He stressed this was only the “tip of an iceberg” given the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity to propel its user base.

“For those seven million, I don’t say that we don’t have users in the provinces, but slightly more concentrated in Metro Manila because people have devices, people have [data]plans, access to data. I think we can safely assume in the next few years, pretty much everyone in the planet will have mobile phones and access to data, not just in big cities,” he added.

Wattpad has 65 million users globally, with 17 million located in Southeast Asia.