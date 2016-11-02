More ways to petroleum jelly

The age-old straight forward must-have on every woman’s dresser has earned itself a reputation as a dependable healing product that offers moisturizing, soothing, and protective benefits.

But did you know that besides these tried and tested benefits, there are still countless ways you can use the world’s so called wonder jelly?

If you ask the makers of Vaseline Petroleum Jelly, they swear there supposedly “101 different ways it can be used,” but for today—and lack of space—they share just a few with The Manila Times below.

Post-shave balm. Shaving causes stress to the skin, as it not only removes hair, but the topmost layer of skin, too. After shaving, use petroleum jelly to soothe skin and replenish moisture, as well as add a layer of protection to prevent irritation and further damage.

Face moisturizer. Whether your skin is oily, dry, or both, keeping your face hydrated is always important. Petroleum jelly is packed with moisturizing properties to keep skin looking healthy and youthful.

Skin protection for babies. Skin irritation can be caused by a number of aggressors, and the protective and moisturizing properties of petroleum jelly are perfect for soothing rashes and calming the skin for both babies and adults.

Eyebrow gel. A quick slick of petroleum jelly can slick eyebrow hairs back and keep them in place all day for a neat look that perfectly frames your face.

Makeup remover. Removing makeup at the end of every day is necessary to avoid dirt and oil from clogging pores and causing breakouts. Massaging a thin layer of petroleum jelly over a dry, made up face, and gently wiping it off with a flannel or tissue effectively removes makeup and preps the skin for proper cleansing.

After-sun soothing cream. Skin that’s been exposed to the sun for a prolonged period of time can become burnt and painful. A layer of petroleum jelly can help soothe the burn and protect it from further irritation.

Foot lotion. Not a lot of moisturizers can penetrate the thick skin on the soles of our feet. Petroleum jelly’s rich texture is perfect for applying on cracked heels and dry soles, as it provides moisture for the skin to absorb. Simply wear socks on top if it overnight, and wake up with feet as soft as a baby’s.

Perfume maximizer. Perfume lasts longest on skin that is moisturized, as this gives the fragrance particles something to cling to. A thin layer of petroleum jelly on your scent points will help ensure that your perfume lasts for hours after initial application.

Jewelry lubricant. When rings get stuck on fingers, and earrings become difficult to remove, a small amount of petroleum jelly gives the metal some slip, letting them come off easily.

Lip balm. The most popular way to use petroleum jelly—and with good reason. The skin on the lips is extra thin, and contains no oil glands, making it prone to extreme dryness and chapping. Applying petroleum jelly throughout the day helps to keep the lips plump and moisturized for a happy and healthy look.

By the way, the brand insists that there are indeed 101 ways to use this multi-function jelly, proof of which can be found on www.vaseline.ph.