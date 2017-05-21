Waze and means

Republic Act 10913 or the Anti-Distracted Driving Act prohibits drivers from using communication devices and other electronic, entertainment and computing gadgets while driving or even while waiting for the traffic light to go green or while on a temporary stop at an intersection.

* * *

Bashers immediately surfaced in social networks and the majority of blogs of netizens. Then came the second reading of the law and the rants dramatically subsided. Everyone is now eager to wait and see how this will be implemented.

* * *

The Anti-Distracted Driving law is actually good. Bad driving habits are numerous enough. Add to this the gadgets and our behavior of frequently checking our phones as if it’s always a matter of life and death.

* * *

I agree that we really need safety measures in place. The law is not perfect, but it is for our own good. There were criticisms when the law on the mandatory use of seat belts took effect, but we accepted and adjusted to it in the long run.

* * *

How to qualify or not qualify for a violation:

You have to have a car.

You should know how to drive, otherwise you will be one of the distractions.

Your driver’s license came from Recto Transportation Office.

You have to own a cellphone and a dash cam. And of course, the money to buy them.

You can use your gadgets if you are a pedestrian and you can sue the drivers if they are distracting you.

Drivers with their dash cams on their car bumpers and cellphones that are turned off are exempted.

Driving instructors of car driving schools will be liable as co-conspirator to commit a crime.

* * *

I would love to produce and direct a TV show in the government channel a history of our nation with the title “Republika.” It should educate the youth about our history as written by us. It will showcase our culture, spiritual bondage, liberation of thoughts, traditions, and patriotic aspirations. Past mistakes can still be rectified by an evolving mode of soul searching based on incisive assessment of the past, present and future goals. Not too late, but early enough.

I am very much inspired hearing this sampler of thoughts from a new cabinet member. It gives us inspiration that if we really want to, we can do better.

DENR Secretary Roy A. Cimatu: “I came here to see for myself the report about the cutting of thousands of old-growth trees within the area of Ipilan Nickel corporation and also to verify for myself the compliance to the cancellation of the ECC which effectively requires the mining company to stop operations. As I vowed during my assumption into office, I’ll protect and preserve the environment for the public good and I’ll use the powers of my office to enforce compliance to environmental laws. What I’ll see for myself today and the information I’ll get from stakeholders, the LGUs as well as the people of the DENR on the ground will set the basis for the actions the Department will take. Let it be clear that there shall be no going around the law. We will come down hard against those who irresponsibly and wantonly destroy nature and flagrantly violate the law. Palawan has been referred to as the ‘last green frontier.’ We and the people want to keep it that way.”

* * *

I am very proud that he is my kababayan.

Dr. Francisco Santiago was born on the 29th of January, 1889 in Santa Maria, Bulacan. Dr. Santiago obtained his teacher’s certificate in science and composition from the University of the Philippines in 1922.

He obtained his masters in music at the Conservatory of Chicago, USA in 1924 and his doctorate at the Chicago Music School in the same year. He returned to the Philippines in 1925 and resumed teaching at the University of the Philippines. He became the director of the UP Conservatory of Music from 1930 to 1946. He was appointed Professor Emeritus in the same university.

The kundiman entitled “Anak Dalita,” which he wrote in 1917, was sung before the Royal court of Spain under the request of King Alfonso II. Other popular songs are “Leron-leron Sinta,” “Madaling Araw,” “Manileña,” and “Pakiusap.”

He also composed the patriotic song, “Pilipinas Kong Mahal.”

Another notable kababayan is Jose Corazon De Jesus, otherwise known as “Huseng Batute.” He is known as “Hari ng Balagtasan.” He grew up in his father’s hometown, Sta. Maria, Bulacan.

The original song is “Nuestra Patria,” but the more popular Tagalog version “Bayan Ko” is attributed to José Corazón de Jesús while the music is attributed to Constancio de Guzmán.

The song, which is a kundiman, is often considered the unofficial second national anthem of the Philippines

Ang bayan kong Pilipinas,

Lupain ng ginto’t bulaklak.

Pag-ibig ang sa kaniyáng palad

Nag-alay ng ganda’t dilág.

At sa kaniyáng yumi at ganda,

Dayuhan ay nahalina.

Bayan ko, binihag ka,

Nasadlak sa dusa.

Ibon mang may layang lumipad,

Kulungin mo at umiiyak!

Bayan pa kayáng sakdál dilág,

Ang ‘di magnasang maka-alpas?

Pilipinas kong minumutyá,

Pugad ng luhá ko’t dalita,

Aking adhika:

Makita kang sakdál laya!

* * *

Saturday Humor: we have so much holidays in a year and we wonder: if we subtract the weekends, the working days seem to decrease in a sizeable way. Further subtracting birthday leaves, sick leaves, maternity and paternity leaves, fiestas and tourism festivals, one wonders if there will be much left. the only holiday that is scary of course, is a bank holiday.

Good work, good deeds and good faith to all.