WBC orders title-eliminator for Loreto, Taconing

DAVAO CITY: The World Boxing Council (WBC) has ordered former world champion Rey “Hitman” Loreto of Davao City and Jonathan “Lightning” Taconing of Zamboanga del Norte to fight in a title eliminator next year in the Philippines.

The winner will become the mandatory challenger of undisputed WBC light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez, according to WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who announced it during the Ratings Committee meeting held in the on-going WBC 54th Annual Convention at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood, Florida, USA.

“They fight in words, now they fight in the ring. And whoever wins is ready for the championship to prove who is the best Filipino,” said Sulaiman.

“So that’s the recommendation. Tomorrow we will try to order the fight and let’s see who wins,” added Sulaiman.

The recommendation, which was approved by the WBC was made after there was an argument between the managers of Loreto and Taconing on who will be the number two contender for the Monthly Ratings of December.

Promoter-manager Johnny Elorde had earlier asked the ratings committee to make his boxer Taconing as the new no. 2 contender for recently capturing the vacant WBC International light flyweight title via a technical knockout win against Salatiel Amit last Nov. 19 at The Flash Grand Ballroom of the Elorde Sports Complex in Paranaque City.

Loreto’s co-manager Brico Santig, however, opposed Elorde’s request and defended his ward’s consistent winnings.

“Loreto has been patiently waiting for his time. Let’s give chance also to others,” said Santig.

Taconing (23W-3L-1D-19KOs) was already given a chance to become a mandatory challenger against the undisputed WBC light flyweight champion Ganigan Lopez of Mexico.

But the 29-year-old Taconing bowed to Lopez by a unanimous decision last July 2 at the Arena Coliseum in Mexico City.

Loreto, on the other hand, has won all his three fights this year all against non-Filipino rivals by knockouts.

Lopez, 26, stopped in the first round Thailand’s Fapikat Twins Gym at the Ambassador Hotel in Bangkok on January 22. He later pummeled to submission Japanese Koji Itagaki by a 4th round TKO on April 24 at the Marina Hop in Hiroshima, Japan.

In his last fight, Loreto TKO’d Rungrit Sor Visetkit in the 4th round last August 19 at the Bangkok University in Bangkok.

The 26-year-old Loreto had captured the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) World light flyweight crown by a 3rd round knockout win against South African Nkosinathi Joyi on February 1, 2014 at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

In their rematch, Loreto again stopped Joyi by a first round TKO infront of his challenger’s hometown crowd on March 22 at the Mdantsane Indoor Centre in Eastern Cape, South Africa.

Loreto, however, came home penniless after the South African promoters did not gave his purse worth more than P2 million pesos.

And until now, Loreto has not received any payment from the promoters despite the pending case filed against them.

Loreto was stripped of his IBO world title for only failing to defend it because he was already scheduled to fight in Japan.

