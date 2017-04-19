WBC stages four-day wheelchair basketball clinic

The Wheelchair Basketball Canada (WBC) started its four-day training session and drills clinic with the Philippine national wheelchair basketball team on Wednesday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Philippine Warriors and Philippine Paralympic Committee (PPC) President Mike Barredo welcomed the WBC contingent during the news conference organized by the Canadian Embassy headed by Canadian Ambassador to the Philippines John Holmes.

“Sports is vital as it contributes a lot in personal health. Wheelchair basketball is a good way to show the connection between the Philippines and the Canada,” Holmes told the media. “We’re keen on sports and we’re excited about presenting wheelchair basketball as mainstream sports.”

“Through this project, we’d also like to underline both the rights of persons with disabilities to live their lives fully and be integrated into society, as well as the importance of sport,” Holmes added.

The WBC, under multi-titled coach Mike Frogley, is going to share their experience and expertise with the Philippine Warriors as part of the 150th anniversary of the Confederation of Canada. Frogley led WBC to a gold medal finish during the 2000 and 2004 Paralympics.

“Success does not happen overnight. It’s a process, a journey,” said Frogley, who is now the executive director of WBC National Academy.

Also present during the news conference were players David Eng, Bo Hedges and Filipino-Canadian Conrad Naval. They will next fly to Cambodia after their clinic in Manila. Phoenix Petroleum power forward Norbert Torres was also present to show his support to the event.

Pilipinas Warriors coach Vernon Perea, on the other hand, said the clinic would benefit the players who will be participating in the 9th Asean Paragames on September 13 to 23 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

They are also invited to join the World Qualifying sometime in November in Beijing, China, according also to Perea.