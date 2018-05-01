WBO orders Nietes-Palicte showdown

The World Boxing Organization (WBO) has ordered No.1 Donnie Nietes and No.2 ranked compatriot Aston Palicte to fight for the vacant WBO super flyweight belt.

The letter was sent by WBO championship committee chairman Luis Bautista Salas to Nietes’ handler Michael Aldeguer and Palicte’s handler Guy Taylor of Roy Jones boxing last April 30.

Both camps have 10 days to negotiate and make the fight happen.

If both camps won’t agree, a purse bid will be ordered.

Nietes vacated the International Boxing Federation (IBF) flyweight title last month and decided to pursue his career in the 115-pound class while the 27-year-old Palicte is coming off a fourth consecutive fight win including his fifth round stoppage of Jose Alfredo Rodriguez last December.

Nietes, 35, blasted Juan Carlos Reveco of Argentina last February in HBO’s Super Fly 2 fight card via technical knockout to retain the IBF belt before deciding to move up to super flyweight rank.

If negotiation pushes through, the Nietes-Palicte fight will become the second All-Filipino world title showdown this year after defending IBF super flyweight champion Jerwin Ancajas will defend his belt to Jonas Sultan on May 26 in Fresno, California.