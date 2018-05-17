The BoardRoom Watch team recalls a year made memorable meeting the nation’s business greats and future corporate titans

It has been nerve-wracking, to say the least, scheduling top executives to appear every Friday of every week since we launched BoardRoom Watch on May 19, 2017.

By the very mission of the section – interviewing the “Big Bosses” of important and ground-breaking enterprises – asking him or her to carve out some free time to look back, reflect, deconstruct a full, if not tumultuous, life has always been our biggest challenge. The phrases we cringe at hearing from the secretary or PA (personal assistant): “He (or she) is travelling…has too many meetings… would rather keep a low profile, and worst, never gives interviews.”

Such moments are certainly disheartening, but every journalist knows that breaks may and do come eventually. We are willing to wait.

While we enjoyed our encounters with each of the men and women we’ve held conversations with during the past year, three individuals managed to stand out. In fact, they embodied the traits that catapulted all our interviewees to their present positions of leadership and achievement. My cited trio inspire us by their belief in hard work, generosity of spirit and joyful passion in performing whatever they do and how they live their lives.

Jaime J. Bautista, president and chief operating officer, Philippine Airlines

They say one never forgets the first. Well, “Boss Jimmy,” as everyone refers to him in the organization, was the first subject of BoardRoom Watch. How this warm and pleasant gentleman keeps up with his indefatigable “Kapitan” (Lucio Tan) is a story in itself and deserves another article, which is why his regular golf games are necessary for his equilibrium. He helped us kickstart the series at a time when we were trying to define – and still continue to do so – the shape and form of the “Top Executive Interview.” But he showed us the possibilities, and for that, we are forever grateful.

Vicente N. Ongtenco, chairman emeritus, Motortrade Group of Companies

At 91, Vicente G. Ongtenco is far from retired. Before he hurt his back last year during one of his many travels, he was doing qigong and jumping on the trampoline to keep fit. Banned now from those activities, he walks for 30 minutes twice a day. There’s a swimming pool in his leafy garden, but that’s reserved for “when I can no longer walk,” he says. Also keeping him busy is a project on interpreting the teachings of the venerable philosopher Lao Tzu, which he intends to publish and distribute to friends, associates and to as many libraries he can offer it. Ongtenco is not growing older, he just grows and blooms. May we have what he’s having?

Nobuyuki Matsuhisa, co-founder, Nobu Hospitality

This was our second interview with “Chef Nobu,” celebrity chef and business partner of actor Robert de Niro. And he was just as cheerful as we remembered him the first time we spoke onboard the Crystal Symphony cruise ship from Hong Kong to Kobe during the onboard launch of a Nobu restaurant. Then, his business consisted of a burgeoning global empire of restaurants. Now, he (and de Niro and a few others) has added hotels to that enterprise, creating the much larger Nobu Hospitality, which debuted in 2013 with Nobu Las Vegas, followed in 2015 with Nobu Manila in the City of Dreams entertainment complex on Roxas Boulevard and several others in different continents, with more in the pipeline. Few know it – unless they’ve read his moving memoir – this eternally smiling man has met a number of towering brick walls and even contemplated suicide, but pulled back from the brink, thanks to the love of a wife who believed in him as well as his own strong inner reserves. “Just do it, and do it with passion,” has been and will always be his only mantra. Thanks Chef, we’ll make that ours too.

Kristel Dacumos-Lagorza, assistant editor

One of the perks of being a writer – as cliché as it sounds – is meeting new people. There’s something truly fascinating about other souls – their struggles, their victories, their dreams. Everyone’s journey is so unique; and it’s empowering to listen to their stories because through them, you realize that there’s something that unites us all. Even though we have our own individual paths to take, our end goal is the same – to achieve full self-actualization. We’re taking risks, exploring opportunities and overcoming our own fears in our pursuit to realize our full potential.

It’s such a humbling experience as well to get to sit down with the “titans” and learn from them the lessons that have helped them find success and – more important – meaning in their lives. Their wisdom serves as a “personal cheat sheet” of sorts for people like me, who are still trying to find their way through life. Their list of dos and don’ts and must-trys are what I keep in mind every day. Thank you to The Manila Times and BoardRoom Watch for the opportunity to listen and learn from the very people who’ve made it!

Gerry Chua, founder, Eng Bee Tin

Growing up, there are names and brands that find themselves embedded in the background of your childhood memories. For me, some of them are Mik-Mik, Haw-Haw, Sunkist and another food favorite – hopia from Eng Bee Tin.

It’s a treat that my family would hoard during every trip to Binondo. It was always the original monggo bean hopia in its flashy red-pink wrapping. So it was an amazing experience to finally meet the man behind the sweet treat, which had become such an important childhood memory. And he was everything I had expected and hoped him to be – he was as sweet as the hopia he made, as loud and boisterous as the flashy tinfoil wrapping of the dessert. He was a completely memorable personality.

Harvey Tapan, photographer

My work often requires me to capture our captains of industry in poses that befit their towering status in Philippine business circles. That’s why our BoardRoom Watch photoshoots always prove to be stimulating and enjoyable for me, and worth braving the unpredictable traffic for a first-thing-in-the-morning or late afternoon session. I’m proud to say that the people I’ve photographed are not only newsmakers, but kind-hearted individuals as well.

Edgar “Injap” Sia 2nd, chairman, DoubleDragon Properties

While a giant in his field, Injap Sia was down-to-earth and easy to talk to. Despite his busy schedule, he made time to accommodate us for a shoot and tried to fulfill every request that we had – which included shooting in the new DoubleDragon Plaza in the Mall of Asia area, which was then still under construction. He, however, was truly apologetic when he politely declined to participate in the making of a video that sometimes accompanies an article when it’s uploaded for manilatimes.net. This was for the sake of fairness since he had turned down a similar request made earlier by a TV program. But as a man of compromise, he allowed us to proceed with the video shoot, but instead use quotes from the article, written by our editor Margie, to replace his voice over. This was certainly a win-win situation for both parties, showing this early why this young – and wise – billionaire is where he is today and on his way up, fast.

Joey Antonio, CEO and founder, Century Properties Group Inc.

I was surprised to have something in common with the head of Century Properties, Joey Antonio. He’s a photography enthusiast, who hones his skills and explores his favorite hobby by taking scenic photos during his travels. So, it was cool to bond with him over a similar passion.

Ron Ryan Bugis, account manager

I’ve sat in on only four interviews – Truemoney, Togetech, Acceler8 and Philjets – so being part of the interviewing process is a very new experience for me. Previously, I worked in finance, so I was often confined to my office, facing the computer monitor. Going out, meeting people and hearing their stories provided a breath of fresh air. I hope to join more interview sessions in the future.

One of the most memorable shoots for me was that of Jessica Palmiano, CEO of Togetech. Accompanying her to the session was her 70-year-old mom, whom I had fun chit chatting with. It’s not often one learns how a successful entrepreneur behaved when she was a child – and from her parent at that.

Jose Ricardo Velarde, art director

Like many veterans in print media, I have seen— during the last 30-plus years—the sweeping changes as to how audiences consume information. The shifting landscape – from content-heavy and design-centric publications during the years when readers had more time and less distraction to the current digital era when attention span is as short as most people’s tempers – is daunting for an aging practitioner like myself.

I challenge myself constantly to adapt and stay relevant by presenting content in more visual ways, with interesting factoids and meaningful graphs that we try to produce in every weekly issue of BoardRoom Watch.