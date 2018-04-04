We build casinos, not tech and innovation hubs

CIVIL society, if such a thing really exists in the country, should try to measure the floor space allotted to serious research and development (R&D) work in the government agencies and public research universities. Then measure the space allotted for casinos and other forms of organized and officially sanctioned gambling in the urban areas and the tourist zones.

The result would make the citizen who loves the country weep. For he/she will come face to face with the grim reality. There is more space for casinos and officially sanctioned gambling than for serious research and development work.

If we add the space occupied by cockpits, online gambling joints, the minor casinos and other gambling sites, the total space occupied by gambling would reduce the floor area devoted to R&D to a minor blip in the Philippine universe.

The lover of the country will realize that the dream of attaining First World status is just an official scam, parroted through generations via official public statements and national aspirations, but never actually pursued and funded.

Why is the goal of attaining First World status an official scam? What are the numbers?

Singapore, the first in the Asean region to attain true First World status, allocates 2.1 percent of its GDP to research and development. Per one million residents, the number of scientists and researchers is more than 7,200. It is no wonder that when we speak of cutting-edge developments in a knowledge society, the Asean’s pride is Singapore.

What about us, what is our place in this very critical area? I will use a Tagalog word – kulelat. The Philippines is the Asean laggard in research and development.

Over the years, the national allocation to R&D has never breached the embarrassing 0.14 percent of GDP. To us, a 1 percent R&D budget has been a dream on the scale of Mt. Everest, a goal never scaled. On the number of serious researchers per one million residents, Silicon Valley venture capitalist Dado Banatao, the chair of Phildev, admitted in an interview that the Philippines is not a country for serious STEM people.

We have more lawyers than high-quality scientists and engineers involved in world-class research and development work. We don’t even have the expertise to survey the riches of our own Benham Rise.

The Global Competitiveness Report for 2017-2018 tells the same story. We are eighth in Asean, behind Vietnam and Brunei Darussalam. It is the only country that slid in the regional ranking, eighth from its previous rank of sixth.

Where are we in the ranking of “smart cities“ – the cities most prepared for today and the future? The answer?

Nowhere. We are in the usual place down, along with the usual suspects, cities with traffic gridlocks, pollution and political chaos. The IESE, the graduate school of business of the University of Navarra, regularly ranks “smart cities” across the globe and Metro Manila has always been on the low-rank category.

A country that pays little attention to R&D work usually drags down the reputation of its university system and the Philippines is not an exception. The latest QS Global World Ranking placed the UP System at number 367, which is a major demotion from its place in the global university ranking two decades ago. In the old days, UP was always in the Top 25 Asian universities.

Ateneo, La Salle and UST were ranked, but they were so deep down in the global rankings that they were barely noticed. Ateneo was in the 551-600 bracket. La Salle was in the 701-750 bracket while UST was on the 801-1000 list.

The other prestigious survey, the World University Rankings, placed UP only in the 601-800 bracket, a harsher verdict. It was the only Philippine university ranked by the WUR.

So, what is the solution offered to reverse this laggard status? Is it allotting 2 percent of Philippine GDP to research and development? Is it the frenzied and ambitious development of technology and innovation hubs? Is it the massive funding of our public research universities? Is it a springtime – funding-wise – for the DOST.

The answer? More casinos.

The Macau Galaxy Entertainment, a giant operator of casinos in that haven for casinos, has teamed up with a local group, the Leisure and Resorts World Corp., to build a giant casino in, of all places, Boracay. After Mr. Duterte condemned Boracay as a “cesspool,“ and after the local authorities and the DENR have teamed up to supposedly rid the place of illegal hotels and other structures, beaming executives of Galaxy Entertainment signed a deal with PAGCOR to build a giant casino at Boracay.

After the supposed cleaning and cleansing process, a casino. Wow.

After the giant casino project in Boracay was green-lighted, we can only wonder about what the priorities of government are. Filipino-owned establishments are torn down to give way to a casino owned by a foreign gambling entity. What kind of priorities enter into the decision-making process?

A marine research center would have been ideal there. On second thought, however, a research center would have been an anomaly in a country hooked on gambling, not on the promotion of the knowledge economy.