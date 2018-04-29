We have Grade 7 students who could hardly read

First of 2 parts

TABUK CITY, KALINGA: Based on current realities, the “Every Child a Reader by Grade 1” agenda of the Department of Education (DepEd) will remain a pipe dream unless drastic changes are made in the program.

Rhoda Mudlong, principal of Kidzspace Learning Center (KLC), one of three private elementary schools here that accommodate public school students with reading difficulties in their summer enrichment classes, said they have 36 non-readers and slow readers including two incoming Grade 7 students.

She said the two “read like Grade 1 pupils so we are using Grade 1 reading books and starting from the very beginning,” adding they also had four Grade 7 students last summer.

Evalinda Balawing, principal of Saint Tonis College elementary department which also opened its doors to reading laggards from public schools in the summer of 2013, said that in 2017, they had two Grade V pupils who could identify letters and sounds but could not read.

The Tabuk City National High School (TCNHS) which started its reading program more than a decade ago to help first-year students with reading problems catch up with their classmates, had 57 in the reading class last school year.

Master Teacher I Rejie Astodello, program coordinator, said the reading comprehension of enrollees in the special class is equivalent to those of Grades 1 to 4 pupils, adding that during his three years in the program, he had encountered one student who could not read at all.

Astodello said majority of their reading program clients are from the city, some come from other towns and a small number are transferees from other provinces which indicates that the problem is not confined to the locality.

Mass promotion policy

Mudlong tags the “mass promotion policy” of the DepEd as the main culprit for the high incidence of reading laggards in the public school system in this city and province.

Under the policy, pupils who do not have the reading skills commensurate to their grade are promoted to the next grade on condition that the teacher commits to tutor the child during the summer.

She said that the policy is failing because the population in public schools makes it impossible for these schools to effectively address the needs of each reading laggard.

However, there is a dispute on whether or not there is DepEd mass promotion policy and it does not help that those who contend it exists could not produce the issuance.

TNCHS Master Teacher I Giovanni Asbucan blames the abandonment of the old rule that a pupil cannot be promoted to Grade 2 if he cannot read for the problem claiming that back in the days when the rule was in place, families did their best to help a Grade 1 member learn to read.

Asbucan also alleges that teachers these days are under pressure to pass all students.

“First, when you fail a student, you provide justifications and would be asked by superiors what you have done for the student. Because of the difficulties that teachers have to go through to justify failing students, what usually happens is they pass undeserving students to avoid all the hassles. Second, schools have performance evaluation and among the bases for evaluation are the drop out and failure rate,” Asbucan said.

Asbucan said that because drop out and failure rates are part of the bases for schools performance evaluation, some schools resort to concealing the unpleasant truth about laggards in their reports only to be exposed when the students enrol in high school.

TO BE CONTINUED